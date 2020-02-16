Fallen branches close lane of Pali Highway town-bound

Police have closed the right lane of the Pali Highway, Honolulu-bound, near the hairpin turn due to fallen tree branches.
According to an alert sent at 12:07 p.m., “multiple branches” are in the roadway and causing a hazard.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution when driving in the area.
