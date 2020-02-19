Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
HHSAA Division I boys state
championships: Quarterfinals–at McKinley: Kahuku vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; at Moanalua: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.
HHSAA Division II boys state
championships: Quarterfinals—at Kaimuki: Seabury Hall vs. Roosevelt,
5 p.m.; University vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.; at Kalani: Kohala vs. Kauai; McKinley vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: British Columbia at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
College: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BASKETBALL
HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Semifinals–McKinley site winners, 5 p.m.; Moanalua site winners, 7 p.m., games at Stan Sheriff Center. 5th Place Semifinals: Moanalua site losers, 1 p.m.; McKinley site losers, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College men: John Burns Intercollegiate, all-day, at Wailua Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
College: Hawaii Invitational–Portland State at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
TENNIS
College
Tuesday
At Honolulu, HI
(UH Tennis Complex)
Hawaii 5, Washington 0
Singles competition
1. Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Jack Davis (UW) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
2. Lucas Labrunie (UH) vs. Ewen Lumsden (UW) 4-6, 6-6 (4-3), unfinished
3. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Thibault Cancel (UW) 6-4, 6-3
4. Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Brandon Wong (UW) 7-5, 6-2
5. Simao Telo Alves (UH) vs. Jack Pulliam (UW) 6-7 (4-7), 5-3, unfinished
6. Tristan Martins (UH) def. Liam Puttergill (UW) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) def. Alexis Alvarez/Jack Davis (UW) 6-4
2. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie (UH) def. Jack Pulliam/Adam Torocsik (UW) 6-4
3. Ewen Lumsden/Brandon Wong (UW) def. Simao Telo Alves/Chia-Hua Lu (UH) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (4,3,1,6)
Forced to finish due to rain
