Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Championship–Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; 3rd Place Game–Damien vs. Kahuku, 1 p.m.; 5th Place Game–Baldwin vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center

HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Championship–Roosevelt vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; 3rd Place Game–Hawaii Prep vs. McKinley, 3 p.m.; 5th Place Game–Seabury Hall vs. Kauai, 11 a.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: John Burns Intercollegiate, all-day, at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational–Iowa vs. Portland State, 1 p.m.; Iowa vs. UMKC, 3:30 p.m.; UMKC at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WRESTLING

HHSAA boys and girls state championships: preliminary rounds, 10 a.m. at Blaisdell Center Arena.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

GOLF

College men: John Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational–UMKC vs. Portland State, 10 a.m; Iowa at Portland State, noon; Hawaii vs. UMKC, 2 p.m.; Hawaii vs. Iowa, 4 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WRESTLING

HHSAA boys and girls state championships: semifinals and championship rounds, 10 a.m. at Blaisdell Center Arena.