Calendar
Today
BASEBALL
College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BASKETBALL
HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Championship–Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.; 3rd Place Game–Damien vs. Kahuku, 1 p.m.; 5th Place Game–Baldwin vs. Moanalua, 9 a.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center
HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Championship–Roosevelt vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; 3rd Place Game–Hawaii Prep vs. McKinley, 3 p.m.; 5th Place Game–Seabury Hall vs. Kauai, 11 a.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
College men: John Burns Intercollegiate, all-day, at Wailua Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
College: Hawaii Invitational–Iowa vs. Portland State, 1 p.m.; Iowa vs. UMKC, 3:30 p.m.; UMKC at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
WRESTLING
HHSAA boys and girls state championships: preliminary rounds, 10 a.m. at Blaisdell Center Arena.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic
Auditorium.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic
Auditorium.
GOLF
College men: John Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.
SOFTBALL
College: Hawaii Invitational–UMKC vs. Portland State, 10 a.m; Iowa at Portland State, noon; Hawaii vs. UMKC, 2 p.m.; Hawaii vs. Iowa, 4 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
WRESTLING
HHSAA boys and girls state championships: semifinals and championship rounds, 10 a.m. at Blaisdell Center Arena.
