Downed telephone pole closes Dillingham Boulevard near Mokauea Street

Dillingham Boulevard remained closed this afternoon between Mokauea Street and Puuhale Road because of a downed telephone pole, police said.

Police said they received a call at 8:47 a.m. today of wires on the road and a downed telephone pole.

They determined the cause to be a single-vehicle crash.

Officers were still in the area about 1:15 p.m. as utility company crews conducted the repair work.

There was no estimated time of completion, a police dispatch supervisor said.