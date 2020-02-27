Downed telephone pole closes Dillingham Boulevard near Mokauea Street

Dillingham Boulevard remained closed this afternoon between Mokauea Street and Puuhale Road because of a downed telephone pole, police said.
Police said they received a call at 8:47 a.m. today of wires on the road and a downed telephone pole.
They determined the cause to be a single-vehicle crash.
Officers were still in the area about 1:15 p.m. as utility company crews conducted the repair work.
There was no estimated time of completion, a police dispatch supervisor said.
