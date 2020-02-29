Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into parked vehicle in Honolulu

Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Honolulu, police said.
The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. on Puowaina Drive when a man driving the motorcycle lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a parked vehicle.
He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
