Scoreboard – Feb. 29, 2020

TODAY
BASEBALL
>> PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.
BASKETBALL
>> Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis School.
>> PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School.
SOFTBALL
>> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Seattle U vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m.; Nevada at Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Seattle U at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
TENNIS
>> OIA: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; matches at 9 a.m.
>> ILH Boys: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Island Pacific at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
SOFTBALL
>> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Oregon State vs. Nevada, noon; Seattle U at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
>> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 2:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
BASEBALL: HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON
Friday
Varsity boys
>> Kalani 9, Waipahu 8
>> Kamehameha-Maui 10, Kaimuki 0
>> Lahainaluna 6, Konawaena 4
>> Baldwin 6, Kapaa 0
>> Kapaa 8, Kekaulike 5
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.