Scoreboard – Feb. 29, 2020

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis School.

>> PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Seattle U vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m.; Nevada at Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Seattle U at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

>> OIA: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; matches at 9 a.m.

>> ILH Boys: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Island Pacific at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

>> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Oregon State vs. Nevada, noon; Seattle U at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 2:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASEBALL: HIGH SCHOOL PRESEASON

Friday

Varsity boys

>> Kalani 9, Waipahu 8

>> Kamehameha-Maui 10, Kaimuki 0

>> Lahainaluna 6, Konawaena 4

>> Baldwin 6, Kapaa 0

>> Kapaa 8, Kekaulike 5