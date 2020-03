[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

Today

GOLF

OIA: 7:30 a.m., at Hoakalei Country Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 3:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Stetson at Chaminade. 12:30 p.m. at Diamond Head Tennis Center.

TUESDAY

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 7:30 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

OIA East: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kalani at Moanalua, Kaiser at Kailua, Castle at Kaimuki; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Campbell, Leilehua at Kapolei, Mililani at Pearl City; games

begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, McKinley at Waialua, Nanakuli at Aiea, Waipahu at Farrington; games begin at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

College Women

Bay Area Classic

Sunday, At Stanford, Calif.

No. 5 Hawaii 5, Utah 0

1: Pani Napoleon/Morgan Martin, (UH), def. Lauren Sproule/Jessica Villela, (UTAH), 21-10, 21-7.

2: Maia Hannemann/Julia Scoles, (UH), def. Tiyana Hallums/Madelyn Robinson, (UTAH), 21-15, 21-7.

3: Van Sickle/Ozee, (UH), def. Granato/Smalls, (UTAH), 21-9, 21-11.

4: Hellvig/Huddleston, (UH), def. Sommer Daniel/Kinga Windisch, (UTAH), 21-16, 21-17.

5: Norene Iosia/Harlee Kekauoha, (UH), def. Leah Schmidt/Olivia Teerlink, (UTAH), 21-7, 21-7.

Order of finish: 2,4,5,1,3 .

No. 5 Hawaii 4, No. 20 Stanford 1

1: Napoleon/Martin, (UH), def. Charlie

Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando, (STAN), 16-21, 21-14, 15-9.

2: Tori Ashkinos/Maddie Kriz, (STAN), def. Hannemann/Scoles, (UH), 15-21, 21-19, 15-12.

3: Van Sickle/Ozee, (UH), def. Dailey/Smith, (STAN), 21-17, 21-16.

4: Hellvig/Huddleston, (UH), def. Sharp/Richardson, (STAN), 21-17, 21-18.

5: Iosia/Kekauoha, (UH), def. Natalie Berty/Chelsea Mohl, (STAN), 21-14, 21-19.

Order of finish: 4,2,5,3,1.

Pigeon Racing

OAHU INVITATIONAL FLYERS

Saturday, From Hilo to Oahu

Top 5

1. Doug Bennett, 211.041 miles; 48.81 mph; 2. Bruce Figueira, 209.464, 47.74; 3. Allan Komatsu, 206.675, 46.89; 4. Bert Toyooka, 217.344, 46.72; 5. Jay Alameida, 213.882, 46.61.

TENNIS

College Men

Sunday, At Fresno, Calif.

Hawaii 4, Nevada 1

Singles

1. Julien Evrard, (UNR), def. Andre Ilagan, (UH), 6-4, 6-2.

2. Lucas Labrunie, (UH), vs. Isaac Nortey (UNR), 7-5, 4-4, unfinished.

3. Blaz Seric, (UH), def. Delmas N’tcha, (UNR), 6-4, 6-3.

4. Axel Labrunie, (UH), vs. Daniel Dudockin, (UNR), 3-6, 6-0, 0-2, unfinished.

5. Simao Telo Alves, (UH), def. Gvidas

Motuzas, (UNR), 6-2, 7-5.

6. Tristan Martins, (UH), def. Benjamin Campi, (UNR), 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie, (UH), def. Julien Evrard/Isaac Nortey, (UNR), 7-6

(6-4).

2. Blaz Seric/Axel Labrunie, (UH), def.

Gvidas Motuzas/Delmas N’tcha, (UNR), 6-3.

3. Daniel Dudockin/Benjamin Campi, (UNR), def. Simao Telo Alves/Chia-Hua Lu, (UH), 7-5.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,3,5,1).

2020 ITA Division II National Indoor Team Championship

Sunday, At Edmond, Okla.

Third-place match

No. 9 Hawai’i Pacific 4,

No. 3 West Florida 3

Singles

1. #44 Benjamin Loccisano, (HPU), def. Juan Motta, (UWF), 6-2, 6-2.

2. Ondrej Ctverak, (HPU), def. Nicholas

Lecoutre, (UWF), 6-2, 6-4.

3. #11 Serdar Bojadiev, (UWF), def.

Marcel Hornung, (HPU), 6-1, 7-5.

4. Salvador Bandeira, (UWF), def. Ryohei Arai, (HPU), 6-3, 6-4.

5. Matej Panik, (HPU), def. #30 Juan Cabrera, (UWF), 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

6. Pedro Cordeiro, (UWF), def. Cheng-Chieh Wang, (HPU), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Doubles

1. Matej Panik/Ondrej Ctverak, (HPU), def. Adam Svensson/Serdar Bojadiev, (UWF), 6-4.

2. Benjamin Loccisano/Marcel Hornung, (HPU), def. Nicholas Lecoutre/Gabriel Nery, (UWF), 6-4.

3. Salvador Bandeira/Juan Motta, (UWF), vs. Ryohei Arai/Cheng-Chieh Wang, (HPU), 5-4, unfinished.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,2,3,4,6,5)

College Women

2020 ITA Division II National Indoor Team Championship

Final

Sunday, At Edmond, Okla.

No. 1 Barry 4, No. 8 Hawaii Pacific 0

Singles

1. #5 Jil Engelmann, (BU), def. Elodie Busson, (HPU), 6-2, 6-1.

2. Xiyao Wang, (BU), vs. Marleen Tilgner, (HPU), 6-3, 1-2, unfinished.

3. #41 Julie Razafindranaly, (BU), vs.

Mihoki Miyahara, (HPU), 6-3, 3-0,

unfinished.

4. #47 Daniela Farfan, (BU), def. Sarah Ikioka, (HPU), 6-1, 6-0.

5. Mariia Skyba, (BU), vs. Nicole Ballach, (HPU), 6-2, 3-1, unfinished.

6. Patricia Lopez, (BU), def. Jayme Waites, (HPU), 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Xiyao Wang/Daniela Farfan, (BU), vs. Marleen Tilgner/Mihoki Miyahara, (HPU), 3-4, unfinished.

2. Julie Razafindranaly/Eleonore Barrere, (BU), def. Sarah Ikioka/Nicole Ballach, (HPU), 6-2.

3. Jil Engelmann/Qianxin Kong, (BU), def. Jayme Waites/Elodie Busson, (HPU), 6-3