Hawaii men’s basketball falls to CSUN despite Eddie Stansberry’s 31 points

Lamine Diane scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift Cal State Northridge to an 86-82 basketball victory over Hawaii tonight in the Matadome on the CSUN campus.

The outcome completed the regular season for the Rainbow Warriors, who fell to 17-13 and 8-8 in the Big West. The ’Bows will compete in the single-elimination Big West Tournament beginning Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

The ’Bows had closed to 80-79 on Eddie Stansberry’s 3.

But 6-foot-7 Diane scored on a layup to make it 82-79 with 1:41 to play.

After Stansberry misfired on a 3, Diane answered with a basket to extend the margin to 84-79.

The ’Bows had a final surge when they closed to 84-81 and gained possession following Terrell Gomez’s missed 3.

But Justin Hemsley was fouled on a shot attempt from the corner. The miss was ruled a 2-point attempt. Hemsley hit the first free throw but missed the second. Diane’s 11th defensive rebound to Gomez’s conclusive free throws.

Stansberry finished with 31 points for the ’Bows.