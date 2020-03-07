Hawaii men’s basketball falls to CSUN despite Eddie Stansberry’s 31 points

Lamine Diane scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift Cal State Northridge to an 86-82 basketball victory over Hawaii tonight in the Matadome on the CSUN campus.
The outcome completed the regular season for the Rainbow Warriors, who fell to 17-13 and 8-8 in the Big West. The ’Bows will compete in the single-elimination Big West Tournament beginning Thursday in Irvine, Calif.
The ’Bows had closed to 80-79 on Eddie Stansberry’s 3.
But 6-foot-7 Diane scored on a layup to make it 82-79 with 1:41 to play.
After Stansberry misfired on a 3, Diane answered with a basket to extend the margin to 84-79.
The ’Bows had a final surge when they closed to 84-81 and gained possession following Terrell Gomez’s missed 3.
But Justin Hemsley was fouled on a shot attempt from the corner. The miss was ruled a 2-point attempt. Hemsley hit the first free throw but missed the second. Diane’s 11th defensive rebound to Gomez’s conclusive free throws.
Stansberry finished with 31 points for the ’Bows.
