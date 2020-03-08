Scoreboard – March 8, 2020

TODAY
BASEBALL
>> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
TENNIS
>> PacWest women: Dominican (CA) at Chaminade. 3 p.m. at Diamond Head Tennis Center.
MONDAY
GOLF
>> ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, 7 a.m.
>> OIA: at Oahu Country Club, 7:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
>> PacWest: Biola at Chaminade, 3:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
TENNIS
>> PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 12:30 p.m. at Diamond Head Tennis Center
VOLLEYBALL
>> OIA: Campbell at Kapolei, Mililani at Aiea, Waialua at Nanakuli, Waianae at Leilehua, Waipahu at Pearl City; varsity match to follow 5 p.m. JV match.
SOFTBALL
OIA West
Waianae 4, Kapolei Charter 3
Leading Hitters—Wain: Braiesey Rosa 2-3, 2 RBI, 2b; Alohilani Napalapalai 2-3, run, RBI, HR. KC: Kalia Kekahuna-Fernandez 2-3, run.
OIA Division II
Waialua 15, Kalaheo 4, 5 inn.
Leading Hitters—Kalh: Mellor 2-3, 2 RBI. Wail: Trinity Ozoa 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR; Zoey Lawrence 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 2B, HR; Anela Hernandez 2-4, run; Cherysh Wong 3-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2 HR; Aliyah Crowley 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Lily Schaben 2-3, 2 runs.
ILH
Kamehameha 10, Maryknoll 3
Leading Hitters—KS: Colby McClinton 3 runs; Haley Agena 2 runs, 2 RBI; Keila Kamoku 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Li‘i Sulusi 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 2 HR; Nicole Donahue 2-4. Mryk: Carys Murakami 2-3, run; Nelli McEnroe-Marinas 2-4, RBI.
Mid-Pacific 10, ‘Iolani 7
Leading hitters—MPI: Mahea Perkins 2-5; Keao Takemura 2-5, 2 HR’s, 4 RBIs; Kanno HR; Zoe Oshiro 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Sami Taga 2-3, 2 HR. Iol: Agbayani 2-3, 2 runs; Allie Capello HR, 3 RBIs; Harley Acosta 2-3, run; Taylor Kai 2b, run; Kaylee Matsuda 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBIs.
TENNIS
Davis Cup
United States 4, Uzbekistan 0
Men’s Singles
Tommy Paul, United States def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-3, 6-0
Men’s Doubles
Bob and Mike Bryan, United States, def. Denis Istomin/Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 6-3, 6-4
