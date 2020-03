Scoreboard – March 8, 2020

Stay on top of coronavirus developments in Hawaii and around the world. Sign up for COVID-19 Updates .

VOLLEYBALL >> OIA: Campbell at Kapolei, Mililani at Aiea, Waialua at Nanakuli, Waianae at Leilehua, Waipahu at Pearl City; varsity match to follow 5 p.m. JV match.

GOLF >> ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, 7 a.m. >> OIA: at Oahu Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service