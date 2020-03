[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

SOFTBALL

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei, Kapolei Charter at Campbell, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kalani at Kailua; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Castle at Moanalua; games at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Leilehua; Pearl City at Aiea; Mililani at Campbell; games at 3 p.m.

OIA Div. II: Kalaheo at Waipahu; Kahuku at Waialua; games at 3 p.m.

ILH: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park; Punahou vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park, games at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Kailua at Kalani, Moanalua at Kaimuki, Roosevelt at Castle, 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Kalaheo, Radford at McKinley, Waialua at Nanakuli, Aiea at Kahuku, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Farrington at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Kalani; Kaiser at Castle; Leilehua at Campbell; Moanalua at McKinley; Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Pearl City; Waipahu at Mililani; matches at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m., at Le Jardin.

ILH Division II boys: University at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA: Waipahu vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Waialua, 3:05 p.m.; Castle vs. Roosevelt, 4:10 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kaiser, 5:15; McKinley vs. Kalani, 6:20 p.m.; Waianae vs. Castle, 7:25 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Volleyball

ILH

Division I Boys

Maryknoll def. Mid-Pacific 25-22, 25-6,

25-23

Punahou def. Iolani 25-18, 26-24

Division III Boys

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-18, 25-11

Junior Varsity Boys

‘Iolani Black def. Kamehameha White 23-25, 25-17, 25-15

Kamehameha Blue def. ‘Iolani Red 25-23, 25-12

Punahou-Blue def. HBA-Black 25-13, 19-25, 25-21

OIA

Varsity Boys

Castle def. Kahuku 25-18, 25-16, 25-22

Farrington def. Kaimuki 25-22, 25-6, 25-23

BIIF

HPA def. Pahoa 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

Softball

OIA

Roosevelt 12, Kalani 1, 6 inn.

W—Sunny Halsey. L—Christen Horita.

Leading Hitters—Kalani: Madixx Muramoto 1-2, run, RBI, HR. Roosevelt: Riley Doi 2-3, 2 runs; Angel Ching 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 2 HRs; Sunny Halsey 3-3, run, 2 RBI, 2b; Eliana Jerlow 2-3, run, RBI, 2b.

Water Polo

ILH Girls

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal Scorers—MPI: Gabrielle Turnbull 2, Hunter Nottage, Tasha Kanoa. IOL: Hannah Fasi 2, Audrey Dexter 2, May Kamaka, Arisa Moore.