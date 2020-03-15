Scoreboard – March 15, 2020

TODAY
GOLF
>> Hawaii Amateur Stroke Play: Leilehua Golf Course, 8 a.m.
MONDAY
No major local events scheduled.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I Boys
>> ‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-17, 25-22
>> Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-22, 23-25, 25-18
>> Damien def. Le Jardin 25-14, 25-19
TENNIS
OIA Boys
>> Moanalua 3, McKinley 2
Oia Girls
>> McKinley 5, Moanalua 0
BASEBALL
OIA East
Kalani at Kailua
Kaiser 2, Roosevelt 0
W—Taylin Oana. L—Zach Tanabe. Leading Hitters—Kais: Brock Perreira 2-4; Caleb Markwith 2-2.
Castle 2, Moanalua 1
W—Nakoa Gaspar-Takahashi. L—Shane Cachola. Sv—Tiger Yonamine. Leading Hitters—Moa: Landon Kimura 3-4.
OIA West
Leilehua 6, Waianae 1
W—Ty Yukumoto. L—Lono Kahookele. Leading Hitters—Leil: Robert Rodrigues 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
Aiea 6, Pearl City 5
W—Kahaku Asing. L—Devin Hayashi. Leading Hitters—PC: Micah Zeller 1-4, run, 2 RBI. Aiea: Ryson Ujimori 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, HR.
Campbell 12, Mililani 8
W—Dayton Robinson. L—Charles Winchester. Leading Hitters—Mil: Kalvin Choe 3-4, run, RBI; Ethan Thomas 2-3, 2 runs; Charles Winchester 2-2, run, 3 RBI, HR; Hunter Faldo 2-4. Camp: Sy Stephens 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Devin Gallano 3-3, run, 4 RBI; Varen Sabino 2 runs, 2 RBI.
ILH
‘Iolani 3, Mid-Pacific 0
W—Brayden Hiraki. L—Kennedy Hara. Leading Hitters—Iol: Tate Shimao 2-3, run; Michael Yamaguchi 2-3, run, RBI.
Saint Louis 8, Maryknoll 0
W—Richie Vidal III. L—Parker Grant. Leading Hitters—StL: Nuu Contrades 2-4, 3 runs; Nuu Contrades 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2b, 3b; JT Navyac 2-3, run, RBI.
Punahou 13, Kamehameha 9
W—Koa Eldredge. L—Casey Kitagawa. Leading Hitters—Pun: Kalae Harrison 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Aaron Tom 2-4, 2 runs; Makana Murashige 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Koa Eldredge 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ethan Nagamine 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Matt Nishimura 2-4, 3 RBI. KS: Beau Sylvester 2-4, run, RBI; Tui Ickes 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Jameson Hussey 2-3, 2 runs; Kobe Iwai 2-3, 3 RBI.
Damien 12, Pac-Five 10
SOFTBALL
OIA East
Kalani 10, Kailua 7
W—Christen Horita. L—Savanna Ah Mook Sang-Frank. Leading Hitters—Kail: Kealoha Machado 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR; Ashlyn Nakashima 2-5, run; Salina Serikawa 2-3, run. Kaln: Pulisa Keovichith 4-4, 3 runs; Bailey Miyashiro 2-2, 2 runs; Christen Horita 3-4, 2 runs, 6 RBI, 2 HR; Jazlyn Furuya 2-4, run, 3 RBI.
Moanalua 3, Kaimuki 0
W—Jada Young. L—Kili Kalilikane. Leading Hitters—Moa: Mari Kimoto 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, 2 2b; Chloe Spencer 2-3, RBI
OIA West
Waianae 4, Leilehua 3
W—Alohilani Napalapalai. L—Kylee Ancheta-Maeda. Leading Hitters—Wain: Braiesey Rosa 2-3, 2 runs; Shaylin Lopes 3-4, run; Alohilani Napalapalai 2-4, 2 runs
OIA Division II
Radford 21, McKinley 6, 5 inn.
W—Kenci Faith. L—Felolini McKenzie. Leading Hitters—Rad: Devine Raymondo 2-3, 5 runs; Mahealani Hetrick 2-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Nohealani Akana 2-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Sierra Cain 2-2, 3 runs, RBI. McK: Ashley Nguyen 2-3, 3 RBI.
Waialua 7, Nanakuli 4
W—Maura Muniz. L—Keonaona Deboma. Leading Hitters—Wail: Trinity Ozoa 2-4, RBI; Aliyah Crowley 2-3, 2 runs; Lily Schaben 2-3, run, RBI. Nan—Keonaona Deboma 2-3, run, RBI; Shanlynne Mahoe 2-4, RBI.
