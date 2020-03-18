Fatal pedestrian accident closes 2 townbound lanes of Likelike Highway in Kalihi

Police have closed two townbound lanes of Likelike Highway before Kalihi Street due to a fatal pedestrian accident involving a vehicle.
The collision occurred at about 5:18 a.m.
Officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division have responded to the scene.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.
