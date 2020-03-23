Gov. David Ige expected to announce statewide ‘lockdown’ effective Wednesday

Gov. David Ige today will announce a statewide “lockdown” on the movements of Hawaii residents in yet another dramatic escalation of the effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Hawaii, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

The counties have each adopted their own restrictions on the movements of residents and visitors during the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from a nighttime curfew on Kauai to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s announcement Sunday that he is imposing a limited lockdown for Honolulu.

Hawaii island thus far has not imposed mandatory restrictions of the movements of residents and visitors apart from closing shoreline access, but Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim posted a notice on the county’s civil defense web site at 8 a.m today announcing that state action is expected soon.

“The Governor has been working with all counties on a State proclamation to bring cohesion on the polices for this State. This is expected to be completed and in effect by Wednesday, March 25th,” according to the civil defense notice.

Kim said in an interview today the state policy will essentially match the policies of Honolulu and Maui, meaning residents and visitors will be required to stay and home and work from home, with exceptions made for “essential” businesses and services such as health care.

Caldwell’s order takes effect at 4:30 p.m. today, and requires all residents to stay and work from home through Thursday, April 30.

Ige’s new statewide order is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Kim said he felt strongly that the state needs one unified policy to avoid confusion, and said as much to Ige.

Kim said he has no problem with the new restrictions, but held off on imposing them on Hawaii island because the county had not yet reached what he considers the appropriate threshold.

Thus far there has been no sign of community spread of the virus in Hawaii County. The county has had only five confirmed coronavirus cases, including two people who are quarantined at home, and one who has fully recovered and has returned home to the mainland, he said.

Kim said he is worried about the damage that will be done to the Hawaii county economy, and told his staff this morning that “Guys, we’re going to see an economic impact I don’t think any of us have ever seen.”