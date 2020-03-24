Hawaii coronavirus cases climb to 90, health officials say

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 90, up 14 from Monday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, six have required hospitalization, Hawaii health officials said.

Today’s tally includes 58 cases on Oahu, nine on Maui, two on the Big Island and one on Kauai. Six cases are pending identification of the county of residence, according to the Department of Health.

Health officials today updated how they tally the numbers, noting that 11 cases are U.S. citizens who are not Hawaii residents, and three cases are international residents. The new tally did not specify where in the islands that these non-Hawaii residents are.

The latest cases includes the state’s first fatality from the virus, which health officials announced late Monday night.

In addition, officials at Maui Health, owner of Maui Memorial Medical Center and other health care operations on Maui and Lanai, announced today that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, and said the person “is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread of infection to others.”

No other details were disclosed on either case, with health officials citing patient privacy concerns.