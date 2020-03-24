Pearl City’s Jordan Ta‘amu signs with Kansas City Chiefs after stint in XFL

Pearl City High graduate Jordan Ta‘amu has signed a contract with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, his agent, Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports, tweeted.

Ta‘amu most recently quarterbacked the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, where he led the league with a 72% completion rate.

According to reports, Ta’amu has a one-year deal valued at $680,000 as he tries to earn a spot as a back-up to Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks signed, Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur.

Ta‘amu played two seasons at Mississippi and was invited to training camp last year by the Houston Texans.

With the Battlehawks, whose XFL season was abbreviated due to COVID-19, Ta‘amu passed for 1,050 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.