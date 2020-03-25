Hawaii restaurants strive to keep doors open for business

In these dismal times for the restaurant industry came a bit of sunshine: Chef Peter Merriman sent it along last week just as restaurants across the state began closing their dining rooms and cutting back staff:

“Many of our customers want to help and tip generously,” he said in an email. “Our managers have decided to use the tips earned from selling takeaway to buy food from small farmers. This food is then used for ‘family meal’ for furloughed employees and their families.”

The email raised a smile, but Tuesday came word that the Merriman’s group had shut down until the crisis is over.

The story is a reminder — not that we need one — of how precarious these weeks will be for many of our neighborhood restaurants and their employees.

This is what we at Team Crave suggest: If you can afford it and can safely get around your neighborhood, patronize a favorite restaurant at least once a week. It’s a way better use of your money than hoarding Spam.

Consider buying a restaurant gift card. Your purchase helps support the business now — and you can redeem it later, when things return to normal.

And finally, even if you’re not in the habit of tipping for takeout, do it now and be generous.

On these pages we’ve collected highlights of to-go dining around Oahu. We’ll update this listing on our website, staradvertiser.com and on Instagram @crave_hi. We invite retaurant submissions: Email crave@staradvertiser.com or tag us on Instagram: #wecravetakeout.

SHOPPING CENTERS

Most Oahu malls have shut down, but restaurants are allowed to stay open for takeout service. Go online for lists of restaurants, hours and the services they are offering, such as curbside pickup and delivery:

>> Ala Moana Center: bit.ly/alamoanatakeout

>> International Market Place: bit.ly/IMPtakeout

>> Kahala Mall: kahalamallcenter.com/directory/eat

>> Ka Makana Ali‘i: bit.ly/kamakanatakeout

>> Pearlridge Center: Only restaurants with exterior entrances are open for takeout: Five Guys, Pieology, Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors, Anna Miller’s, Bravo Restaurant, Zippy’s, Aloha Salads, California Pizza Kitchen and Chili’s Grill & Bar.

>> Royal Hawaiian Center: Go to royalhawaiiancenter.com and click on “COVID-19 Update” for a restaurant list and a map to curbside pickup locations.

>> Salt at Our Kakaako: saltatkakaako.com/updates. Parking stalls in the front lot between Moku Kitchen and Starbucks have been set aside for curbside pickup.

>> Ward Village: bit.ly/wardtakeout

>> Windward Mall: Most restaurants are closed, with the exception of Buffalo Wild Wings, Papa John’s and Ruby Tuesday. Updates: windwardmall.com/health-safety

DINING RESOURCES

These databases offer comprehensive lists of takeout options, all aiming to support the restaurant community by forging connections with customers.

The Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation invites restaurants to submit information on their takeout, delivery and curbside pickup services. Diners are invited to visit for all the basics, from hours to specials, plus maps and photos.

Go to FoodAGoGo.org. Restaurants will find an online submission form there.

The Hawaii Grinds @ Home database — an extension of Ryan Ozawa’s Hawaii Grinds blog — invites restaurants and other food-related businesses to post information directly to a searchable database that lists takeout, curbside, delivery or meal plan services, as well as delivery services used by each.

Go to hawaiigrinds.com. To submit a listing you will be asked to log in to AirTable with your name, email and a password.

State Reps. Scot Matayoshi and Lisa Kitagawa, who represent the Windward side of Oahu, have compiled a list of restaurants in Kaneohe and Kailua serving takeout. Windwardmenu.com offers information on hours, closures, limited menus, curbside pickup and more, obtained in phone calls made to the restaurants late last week.

Restaurant may email updates to repmatayoshi@capitol.hawaii.gov. Or call Matayoshi, 586-8470; or Kitagawa, 586-8540.

THESE ARE highlights from takeout menus around the island. Note that restaurant situations may change quickly and offers could change or end without notice.

Basalt

All takeout orders are 15% off on a menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices, including a mixed seafood grill, steak frites and, for breakfast, Basalt’s signature charcoal pancakes. Validated parking in the Hyatt Centric self-park garage (enter off Seaside Avenue). — Duke’s Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave., 923-5689, basaltwaikiki.com

ChopChop Rotisserie

Kevin Hanney’s fast-casual eatery opened in January, just one week before the first U.S. coronavirus case was reported. The restaurant’s rotisserie-grilled chopped meats are now offered as family meals that serve up to four. Choose from a pound of braised short rib ($36), whole rotisserie chicken ($23.50) or miso-glazed pork slices ($23.50). Add one roasted side (such as Brussels sprouts and cauliflower) and one cold side (like corn-and-quinoa salad or pickled vegetables). White or brown rice or roasted potatoes are included. — Eton Square, 437 Hobron Lane, 425-4268

Foodland

>> Foodland Farms stores at Ala Moana Center and Pearl City: New ready-to-eat Family Meals for four will vary by week. Through Sunday, choose from the Local Favorites menu ($48) of beef stew with breadfruit and taro, fried rice and potato salad; or the World Cuisines menu ($60) of roast chicken, turmeric-coconut jasmine rice, spicy roasted cauliflower and charred pineapple and black bean salsa. — Details at foodland.com.

>> HI Steaks: Locations within Foodland Farms stores offer a dinner for four with steak, teriyaki chicken, fried rice and salad ($50). — Ala Moana, 949-8746; Kailua, 261-2066; Pearl City, 453-4507

>> Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland: Redfish Greatest Hits meal for four ($65) comes with ahi poke, salad, lemon grass chicken, pulehu short ribs and fried rice. Curbside pickup available. — Salt at Our Kakaako, 685 Auahi St., 532-6420

Kaimuki Superette and Kaimuki Super Town Hen Water

The trio of restaurants owned by chef Ed Kenney are offering daytime and evening meals, Tuesdays to Saturdays. The early menu, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is served by Kaimuki Superette, including favorites such as Hapa Fried Rice and South Shore He‘e Roll (prices are $2 to $13.50). From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the “Kaimuki Super Town Hen Water Takeaway 3+1 Menu” offers the choice of one main dish, such as pulehu short ribs or fresh fish, plus three sides (10 offered), such as Beet Poke or Roasted Roots, for $20. Menus change daily and are posted on Instagram (@edstown). Kenney recommends calling in orders; staff will run orders to cars. — Pickups at Kaimuki Superette, 3458 Waialae Ave., 734-7800

M by Chef Mavro

Chef Jeremy Shigekane provides casual lunch and gourmet dinner meals featuring products by local farmers and purveyors. Lunch includes sandwiches ($10), a house salad ($7) or both ($15). Sandwich selections feature housemade bread and filling options such as Peterson Egg Salad with capers and Sumida Farms watercress, or prosciutto with lemon aioli, spinach and fontina. Three-course dinners ($30) include salad, entree choice (such as fresh catch or poached chicken) and dessert. Hours and menu details on Instagram @chefmavrorestaurant. — 1969 S. King St., 944-4714

Moani Island Bistro & Bar

Nightly musical perfomances and special events are off at this family-owned eatery, but the kitchen is open, with a pared-down takeout menu. Burgers and sandwiches such as the Phatty Patty Melt and the Hot Corned Beef (above), run $12 to $15; entree plates like oxtail luau and smoked tri tip are $14 to $28. Curbside pickup available. — Ka Makana Ali‘i, Kapolei, 670-2638, themoanihawaii.com

Nico’s Pier 38 and Nico’s Kailua

The upscale Nico’s Upstairs is closed and all entertainment has been canceled, but Nico’s will still satisfy hankerings for fresh fish. Nico’s Pier 38 is serving breakfast and lunch, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; the attached Nico’s Fish Market is also open, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays). Nico’s Kailua is serving its lunch menu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. — Pier 38, 1129 N. Nimitz Highway, 540-1377; fish market, 983-1263; Kailua, 970 N. Kalaheo Ave., 263-3787.

Opal Thai

Since their earliest days as a Hale‘iwa food truck, Opal Thai has relied on word-of-mouth advertising. The restaurant’s barely used Facebook page still has a photo of the sign announcing their 2017 opening in Chinatown. Owners Opel and Aoy Sirichandhra had their son Lio create their first Instagram account, @opal_thai_honolulu last week, to get word out about their new takeout specials: All appetizers, salads and soups are $10, and all main dishes are $12. — 1030 Smith St., 381-8091

Plantation Tavern

The Hui Hook up dinner menu — kalua pork nachos, lechon kawali, chicken adobo, garlic rice and choice of roasted choi sum or asparagus is $50, a $14 discount off ordering the items separately. It feeds four to six. Full lunch and dinner menus are also available; drive-up service available.

— Kapolei Marketplace, 590 Farrington Highway, 888-4299

The Pig & The Lady and Piggy Smalls

With pop-up dinner and farmers market roots, adaptability has always been a strength of chef-owner Andrew Le and family. At the Pig, takeout includes standards include

Pho 75 ($15), and Oxtail Pho is a bargain at $18. The French Dip ($16) could be an even hotter seller now with the portability of sandwiches a plus. Desserts are still available, too. Piggy Smalls is more international, with dishes that include adobo, Bolognese, Burmese and katsu in their names. — Pig & The Lady, 83 N. King St., 585-8255; Piggy Smalls, Ward Centre, 777-3588. Shared website, thepigandthelady.com

Side Street Inn on da Strip

A dinner package of favorite dishes created by Side Street’s late founder Colin Nishida can be packaged for takeout ($105), serving three to four. The meal comprises the signature fried rice, pork chops, garlic chicken and kalbi, plus a salad and edamame. Also available: ala carte dishes that serve three to four ($9 to $26), as well as large pans that serve 10 to 15 (OK, you’re not supposed to have more than 10 at your house at one time, but you can save some as leftovers). Curbside pickup available. — 614 Kapahulu Ave., 739-3939, sidestreetinn.com

Tango Contemporary Bistro

Chef Goran Streng was able to host one last wine dinner, the night before restaurants were asked to close their dining rooms. He’s since been offering a modified takeout dinner menu of such favorites as grilled salmon, Hamakua mushroom risotto with garlic shrimp and five-spice braised beef ($25-$26). More extensive breakfast, brunch and lunch — including the chef’s Scandinavian classics — are also available. Drive-thru service available at the porte cochere in front of the restaurant. — Hokua condo tower, 1288 Ala Moana Blvd., 593-7288, tangocafehawaii.com

Tiny Pyramid

The cafe that celebrated a year in business just last November can set you up with a range of pretty desserts to bring some cheer into these dismal times. A full lunch and dinner menu is also available, including a four-course meal that centers on entree choices such as Laotian pot pie, seafood brioche, lamb Wellington and lobster pad thai ($34 to $37), with soup or salad, appetizer (choices include baked lobster or oyster) and dessert. — Na Lama Kukui Center, 560 N. Nimitz Highway, 739-0993, tinypyramid.com

Yanagi Sushi

Allow 30 minutes and you can still have fresh sushi, and, as the restaurant notes, “Food will be delivered by staff with gloves.” The full menu, except for late-night specials, is available until 9:30 p.m. daily. Menus in English, Japanese and Korean are available on the website. — 762 Kapiolani Blvd., 597-1525, yanagisushihawaii.com