Off the News: Repeat: This is only a test

In these tense times of coronavirus, it’s easy to imagine people jumping nervously at every alarm or siren that goes off. Well, folks, don’t jump — especially not at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, when sirens will be blaring. Stay calm: This will be the regularly scheduled monthly test of the statewide emergency alert system.

Testing of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, in conjunction with an audio broadcast of the Emergency Alert System, will last but a minute or so. But the siren might sound particularly piercing due to “stay at home” stillness — so remember, this is only a test.

ACA just may come in handy for many

The Affordable Care Act is back. True, it’s never gone away, but it’s been under some legal challenge.

Now, with such devastating unemployment fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s one remaining route to health insurance for the newly jobless.

Yes, the annual enrollment period has ended, but job loss triggers a special enrollment period (see www.healthcare.gov/blog/coronavirus- marketplace-coverage). Also, ACA plans can’t terminate for changed health status — such as a COVID-19 diagnosis.