Kapaa Quarry Road closed due to police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 am

Kapaa Quarry Road between Kalanianaole Highway and Kapaa Quarry Place has been closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

Police sent out a bulletin at 6 a.m.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

