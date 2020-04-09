Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 442, up 7

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 442, up seven from Wednesday.

Today’s increase is the smallest in more than two weeks. The last single-digit increase was on March 25 when five new cases were reported.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 42 have required hospitalizations, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at six, unchanged from Wednesday. Four of deaths have been on Oahu and two on Maui.

A total 251 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 138 additional people “released from isolation” as of noon today. The latest figures mean that well over half of the people who have been infected in Hawaii have recovered.

Today’s statewide total number of confirmed coronavirus infections includes 334 cases on Oahu, 57 in Maui County, 28 on Hawaii island, and 18 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Three cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, four fewer than Wednesday.

In all, state officials today reported six new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, three in Maui County and no new cases on Kauai. Health officials say that the sum of changes by county is “larger than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of previously reported pending cases being reclassified to county totals as more information is collected.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 188 patients recover, Maui has had 31 recoveries, the Big Island has had 21, and Kauai has seen 11, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 42 hospitalizations in the state, 36 have been on Oahu, five on Maui and one on Kauai.

The latest tally includes at least 15 health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, six crewmembers of the inter-island cruise ship Pride of America now in Honolulu Harbor, and two members of the Hawaii National Guard, all of which were disclosed Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Military won’t say how many coronavirus cases in Hawaii

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.