How to make dalgona coffee, the internet’s favorite quarantine drink during the coronavirus pandemic

You’ve probably heard of dalgona coffee, a trend that’s spread over the internet since people have been sequestered by the coronavirus pandemic. A TikTok how-to video went viral, and now everyone is making it.

Also known as whipped coffee, it has a super sweet and creamy flavor, with a hint of bitterness from the coffee. Dalgona coffee can easily be made at home – using just three simple ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

>> 2 tablespoons instant coffee (sorry, brewed coffee won’t work for this recipe)

>> 2 tablespoons sugar

>> 2 tablespoons hot water

TOOLS

>> Mixing bowl

>> Whisk

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pour instant coffee and sugar into mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons hot water.

2. Whisk until coffee turns frothy then creamy.

3. Pour 8 ounces of hot or cold milk (dairy, soy or almond) into a glass. Top with whipped coffee.

4. Stir coffee into milk.