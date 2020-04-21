How to make dalgona coffee, the internet’s favorite quarantine drink during the coronavirus pandemic

You’ve probably heard of dalgona coffee, a trend that’s spread over the internet since people have been sequestered by the coronavirus pandemic. A TikTok how-to video went viral, and now everyone is making it.
Also known as whipped coffee, it has a super sweet and creamy flavor, with a hint of bitterness from the coffee. Dalgona coffee can easily be made at home – using just three simple ingredients.
INGREDIENTS
>> 2 tablespoons instant coffee (sorry, brewed coffee won’t work for this recipe)
>> 2 tablespoons sugar
>> 2 tablespoons hot water
TOOLS
>> Mixing bowl
>> Whisk
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Pour instant coffee and sugar into mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons hot water.
2. Whisk until coffee turns frothy then creamy.
3. Pour 8 ounces of hot or cold milk (dairy, soy or almond) into a glass. Top with whipped coffee.
4. Stir coffee into milk.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.