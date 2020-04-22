VOLLEYBALL
NVA/AVCA Division I-II
Men’s All-America teams
First team
Ryan Coenen, Lewis OH Sr.
Gabi Garcia Fernandez, BYU RS Jr.
Davide Gardini, BYU OH So.
Daenan Gyimah, UCLA MB Sr.
Kyle McCauley, UC San Diego OH Jr.
Casey McGarry, UCSB S Sr.
Tyler Mitchem, Lewis MB Jr.
Rado Parapunov, Hawaii RS Sr.
Wil Stanley, BYU S Sr.
Gage Worsley, Hawaii L Jr.
Second team
Mason Briggs, Long Beach State L Fr.
Colton Cowell, Hawaii OH Sr.
Randy DeWeese, UCSB RS Sr.
Patrick Gasman, Hawaii MB Sr.
lvaro Gimeno, NJIT OH Jr.
Angelos Mandilaris, Barton RS Sr.
Keenan Sanders, UCSB MB Sr.
Joel Schneidmiller, UC Irvine OH Jr.
Scott Stadick, UC Irvine MB Sr.
Connor Walbrecht, UC San Diego S Sr.
