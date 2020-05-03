Scoreboard – May 3, 2020

TODAY / MONDAY
No major local events scheduled.
CHAMINADE ATHLETIC AWARDS
Most Outstanding
Carolyn Berry Wilson and David Wilson Most Outstanding Award for Men’s Basketball: Tyler Cartaino
Women’s Basketball: Destiny Castro
Men’s Cross Country: Peyton Oshiro
Women’s Cross Country: Alena Albertson
Men’s Golf: Jeren Nishimoto
Men’s Soccer: Micah Mokulehua
Women’s Soccer: Naomi Takata
Softball: Madelyn Stockslager
Women’s Tennis: Kayleen Lau
George Naoioklani Burns Most Outstanding Award for Women’s Volleyball: Rachel Reedy
Most Inspirational
Men’s Basketball: Eliet Donley
Women’s Basketball: Michaella Dean
Men’s Cross Country: Matthew Schmidt
Women’s Cross Country: Eri Leong
Men’s Golf: Desmond Mello
Men’s Soccer: Jared Rivera
Women’s Soccer: Cailla Fabro
Softball: Kaitlyn Castillo
Women’s Tennis: Elyssa Shirai
Women’s Volleyball: Isabella Tessitore
Scholar-Athlete
Men’s Basketball: Kobe Young
Women’s Basketball: Cheyenne Ardona
Men’s Cross Country: Elijah Bernardo-Flores
Women’s Cross Country: Hannah Hovestol
Men’s Golf: Jeren Nishimoto
Men’s Soccer: Steven Harris
Women’s Soccer: Kyla Takazono
Softball: Malia Ka‘akimaka-Moisa
Women’s Tennis: Catrina Liner
Women’s Volleyball: Nina Torio
SAAC Most Outstanding Community Service Award: Rachel Arakawa, Women’s Soccer — 99 hours
Team GPA Awards
Large roster (11 or more participants): Women’s Volleyball, 3.542
Small roster (10 or less): Men’s Cross Country, 3.573
Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Tyler Cartaino, Men’s Basketball
Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Rachel Reedy, Women’s Volleyball
Silversword Award: Rachel Arakawa, Women’s Soccer
