comscore Scoreboard - May 3, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – May 3, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 8:08 pm

TODAY / MONDAY

No major local events scheduled.

CHAMINADE ATHLETIC AWARDS

Most Outstanding

Carolyn Berry Wilson and David Wilson Most Outstanding Award for Men’s Basketball: Tyler Cartaino

Women’s Basketball: Destiny Castro

Men’s Cross Country: Peyton Oshiro

Women’s Cross Country: Alena Albertson

Men’s Golf: Jeren Nishimoto

Men’s Soccer: Micah Mokulehua

Women’s Soccer: Naomi Takata

Softball: Madelyn Stockslager

Women’s Tennis: Kayleen Lau

George Naoioklani Burns Most Outstanding Award for Women’s Volleyball: Rachel Reedy

Most Inspirational

Men’s Basketball: Eliet Donley

Women’s Basketball: Michaella Dean

Men’s Cross Country: Matthew Schmidt

Women’s Cross Country: Eri Leong

Men’s Golf: Desmond Mello

Men’s Soccer: Jared Rivera

Women’s Soccer: Cailla Fabro

Softball: Kaitlyn Castillo

Women’s Tennis: Elyssa Shirai

Women’s Volleyball: Isabella Tessitore

Scholar-Athlete

Men’s Basketball: Kobe Young

Women’s Basketball: Cheyenne Ardona

Men’s Cross Country: Elijah Bernardo-Flores

Women’s Cross Country: Hannah Hovestol

Men’s Golf: Jeren Nishimoto

Men’s Soccer: Steven Harris

Women’s Soccer: Kyla Takazono

Softball: Malia Ka‘akimaka-Moisa

Women’s Tennis: Catrina Liner

Women’s Volleyball: Nina Torio

SAAC Most Outstanding Community Service Award: Rachel Arakawa, Women’s Soccer — 99 hours

Team GPA Awards

Large roster (11 or more participants): Women’s Volleyball, 3.542

Small roster (10 or less): Men’s Cross Country, 3.573

Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Tyler Cartaino, Men’s Basketball

Female Student-Athlete of the Year: Rachel Reedy, Women’s Volleyball

Silversword Award: Rachel Arakawa, Women’s Soccer

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui surfer Ian Walsh, grounded by the pandemic, continues his foundation work and hones culinary skills
Next Story
Television and radio - May 3, 2020
Looking Back

Scroll Up