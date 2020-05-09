Letters: Labor Department has failed Hawaii’s jobless; Why should city execs on leave still get paid?

Don’t allow Democrats to expand government

I’d love to see Hawaii become a tech-hub, become 100% energy-independent, and schools start farming to provide food for the islands, but these dreams are just not going to happen. They are wonderful liberal fantasies, no doubt.

Our singular goal should be a quick return to the President Donald Trump-provided best economy and unemployment statistics in the history of the nation. We cannot allow Democrats to use this moment to further our dependence on government.

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

Labor Department has failed Hawaii’s jobless

The media are misinformed and wrong with their reports the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is making progress processing unemployment claims.

The fact is, we are going backward, and now DLIR is failing to process prior claims.

Closing the main unemployment office and hiding from the public is a cowardly act. Then DLIR claims a call center will help with the backlog. We all know no one answers the phone.

Gov. David Ige and DLIR Director Scott Murakami: Be gone with you. You have failed at a time we needed you most and you have abandoned the people of Hawaii.

Richard Condon

Kakaako

Why should city execs on leave still get paid?

Please explain to taxpayers how the city can continue to have Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro on paid leave for so long? And now the city will have the director of the Department of Enterprise Services, Guy Kaulukukui, on paid leave (“Honolulu city official Guy Kaulukukui on paid leave after being named in child sex-abuse lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 29). Among those three, that will be close to $1 million (including benefits) if their leaves last until the year’s end.

Due to COVID-19, there has been a lot of news regarding idle paid state workers. What about idle paid city workers?

Steven M. Nakamura

Kapolei

Political leaders need to improve their speech

During the past several weeks, afternoon television programs, including my popular “Judge Judy” show, have been interrupted by COVID-19-related announcements.

I realize the importance of keeping concerned citizens informed on how our state is affected by a global health crisis. But must we be painfully subjected to the few speakers who keep punctuating their messages and responses with “ums” and “ahs”?

If we are expected to listen to these professionals, they should be expected to speak in a professional manner.

Tess Pereira

Kuliouou

