Macy’s reopening 11 Hawaii stores today

A total of 11 Macy’s department stores in Hawaii reopen to customers at 11 a.m. today, according to Macy’s Inc. in New York.

Macy’s temporarily closed its stores nationwide in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Macy’s that will reopen for in-store shopping, curbside delivery and in-store pickup services at 11 a.m. today are at Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Windward Mall, Pearlridge Center, Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei, and Waikiki.

On Maui, Macy’s is reopening today at Hyatt Regency in Lahaina and Kaahumanu Center and on Kauai, at Kukui Grove. On Hawaii island, Macy’s reopens today at Makalapua in Kailua-Kona and at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in Hawaii,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s, in a news release. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Macy’s, which offers an array of merchandise, including beauty, fashion, accessories and home products, says it has implemented enhanced safety measures for in-store customers that comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended protocol.

In addition to frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces, sanitation stations will be available at frequently visited locations in the store, and plexiglass installed at select registers. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place to maintain six feet between all customers and employees.

Macy’s is also asking its employees to wear face masks, with daily wellness checks before they report to work.

Select Macy’s locations will offer free, contact-free curbside service for items purchased for store pickup on the Macy’s mobile app or at macys.com from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after noon will be ready the following business day.

In addition, Macy’s has extended its return policy and will allow customers to return merchandise purchased online up to 60 days beyond the original end date noted on the receipt. If the last day to return merchandise fell within the store closure timeframe, customers will have an extra 30 days to make a return once stores reopen.

In March, Macy’s Bag Hunger program raised $1.5 million, including more than $25,000 to support local food banks in Hawaii. Macy’s invites customers to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate the difference directly to a local food bank.