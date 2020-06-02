1 dead in Big Island semi-truck crash

A man died today in a crash with a semi-truck on Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo, Hawaii island police said.

The man, who was driving a 2007 Honda SUV about 10:15 a.m. today, attempted to make a left turn from the Hilo-bound direction of the highway onto Kaumana Drive when an oncoming 2001 Kenworth semi-truck broadsided the SUV, police said.

Big Island firefighters said the two vehicles ended up 120 yards north of the intersection.

The SUV driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 58-year-old Hilo man, was taken to Hilo Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police and firefighters said.

Big Island police opened a negligent homicide investigation and asked anyone with information to call officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339 or email him at clifford.antonio@hawaiicounty.gov.