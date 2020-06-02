Hawaiian Electric posts energy projects’ details

Hawaiian Electric has posted details of 16 solar-plus-storage or standalone-storage projects chosen in the latest phase of the clean energy transition for Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

The name, location, developer, technology, size and estimated completion dates are listed on the Hawaiian Electric renewable project status board as well as links to each project’s individual website. Each developer is responsible for ongoing outreach to their prospective neighboring communities, alerting them to plans and responding to concerns.

If all projects are completed as planned, nearly seven points will be added to Hawaiian Electric’s renewable portfolio percentage by 2025. The company expects to reach the mandated 30% renewable energy goal by the end of this year with plans in place to exceed 40% by 2030, 70% by 2040 and 100% clean energy for electricity by 2045.

The 16 projects include eight solar-plus-storage projects and one stand-alone storage project on Oahu, three solar-plus-storage projects and one stand-alone storage project on Maui and two solar-plus-storage projects and one stand-alone storage on Hawaii island for a total of 460 megawatts of solar energy and nearly 3 gigawatt-hours of energy storage.