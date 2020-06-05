Hawaii State Federal Credit Union reopens 5 closed Oahu branches

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, the state’s largest credit union, said Thursday it has reopened its five temporarily closed branches on Oahu and Maui and resumed normal business hours.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, five Hawaii State FCU branches in Ewa Beach, Hawaii Kai, Halekauwila, Pearlridge, and Salt Lake were temporarily closed as of March 30.

Hawaii State FCU, which has more than 114,000 members and $1.7 billion in assets, serves state, city and county employees as well as nonprofits and select businesses and their families across the state.

The credit union has added additional safety measures and will offer kupuna hours during the first hour of operation at all locations. The branches also will follow social distancing practices, including limiting the number of members in the branch at one time, and have teller window dividers. Most services, including notary, loan processing, and new accounts, will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the Member Service Call Center at (808) 587-2700 or toll-free 1 (888) 586-1056.

Hawaii State FCU branches are at the following locations:

>> Ali‘i Branch – Alii Place, 1099 Alakea St., #100

>> Ewa Beach Branch – Laulani Village Shopping Center, 91-1107 Keaunui Drive, Suite 350

>> Hawaii Kai Branch – Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 6700 Kalanianaole Highway, #110

>> Halekauwila Branch – 560 Halekauwila St.

>> Kahului Branch – Puunene Shopping Center, 140 Hookele St., Unit 230

>> Kaneohe Branch – Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 46-047 Kamehameha Highway, #7

>> Kapolei Branch – 91-590 Farrington Highway, #140

>> Mililani Branch – 95-1095 Ainamakua Drive, #9

>> Pearlridge Branch – Westridge Shopping Center, 98-150 Kaonohi St., Suite C101

>> Salt Lake Branch – Salt Lake Shopping Center, 848 Ala Lilikoi St., #119

The hours of operation will vary by location. For more information regarding branch hours, go to www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.