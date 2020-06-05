Off the News: Keeping food distributions going; Affordable housing in Kailua

Keeping food distributions going
The need to feed is inexhaustible. Summer is changing some established routines, including the food distributions at Aloha Stadium: The last one there will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Along with food, families get instructions on how they can find resources in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, schools are seeking new places for the Grab-and-Go meals to be handed out to keiki while schools are preparing to reopen. For more information on the sites so far, click the Grab-and-Go link at hawaiipublicschools.org.
Affordable housing in Kailua
Opposition to plans for a 4-story, largely low-income rental apartment complex on the edge of Coconut Grove — a single-family housing neighborhood in Kailua — evokes a disheartening sense of deja vu.
Ikaika Anderson, the City Council representative for the area, said that since he joined the Council in 2009, three affordable-housing projects proposed in Kailua were thwarted after community opposition over location.
“What we heard is: ‘Go build it somewhere else’,” he said. With monthly rents under $1,500 next to impossible to find in the area, the proposed 76-unit Kawainui Street Apartments deserves full consideration.
