All Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopened

UPDATE
Just after 2 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department tweeted that all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway prior to the Wilson Tunnel have been reopened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
All Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway are closed prior to the Wilson Tunnel because of a downed tree today, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
HPD tweeted an alert at 1:19 p.m.
This story will be updated.
