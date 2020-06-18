Hawaii sees spike of 18 new coronavirus cases as statewide total climbs to 762

Hawaii recorded a spike of 18 new coronavirus cases today, as the statewide total infections since the start of the outbreak climb to 762, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count.

Today’s new cases include 15 Oahu residents and three others diagnosed on Oahu with their residences not yet identified and still under investigation, health officials said today in an email.

“This spike in cases and other recent daily spikes have been expected as people begin to move around more freely and more businesses are reopening,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park in an email. “It’s important to point out, that the vast majority of the cases we’re seeing in the state are being spread by what we call community-associated infection. Only a handful of recent cases have been detected in travelers, known as travel-associated infection.”

As of today, 105 infections in Hawaii are active cases with a total of 640 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation” since the start of the outbreak in February. One new release cases on Oahu was reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 83% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

By county, Honolulu has seen 426 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 113 patients released. The Big Island has two active infections, while Kauai continues to have none and has not seen a new infection in over two months.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remains unchanged at 17. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

The state’s count of new COVID-19 cases so far in June has already doubled the total new cases recorded in May.

The Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported a small outbreak on Wednesday with a total of 10 confirmed cases. Two were employees and the other eight were identified as residents. So far, 307 coronavirus tests of the nursing home’s staff have returned negative results.

“When there has been exposure in a healthcare setting like this, resulting increase in infections are possible and unfortunate, but not unexpected,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in an email. “We could continue to see a number of new cases over the next two weeks.”

Meanwhile, state House Speaker Scott Saiki said today that a House Majority Research Office staff member tested positive for coronavirus. The staff member was immediately excused to work from home along with all HMRO staff, according to an email from Saiki.

“The House of Representatives is working closely with Dr. Sarah Park and the Department of Health (DOH) on contact tracing of HMSO employees,” Saiki said in a statement. “The House is committed to ensuring the safety and health of all legislators and employees at the Capitol. We will continue enforcing safe practices including social distancing, daily temperature screenings by National Guard members, and modified work procedures.”

State lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene on June 22, but the state Capitol will remain closed to the public.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 526 on Oahu, 120 in Maui County, 83 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 95 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 94 hospitalizations in the state, 69 have been on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and one for Kauai.

Of the more than 65,744 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.2% have been positive.