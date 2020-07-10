comscore Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets $2.5B in added funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets $2.5B in added funding

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • CARLOS DELGADO/AP IMAGES FOR RIVIAN VIA AP / 2018 Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it’s official reveal at the LA Auto Show at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Electric vehicle startup Rivian says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.

    CARLOS DELGADO/AP IMAGES FOR RIVIAN VIA AP / 2018

    Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe unveils the first-ever electric adventure vehicle before it’s official reveal at the LA Auto Show at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Electric vehicle startup Rivian says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.

  • DAVID PROEBER/THE PANTAGRAPH VIA AP / 2019 Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company’s innovative electric vehicle chassis called a “skateboard” during Rivian’s public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Normal, Ill. Electric vehicle startup Rivian says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price. The company has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting next year at its factory, a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Ill.

    DAVID PROEBER/THE PANTAGRAPH VIA AP / 2019

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, talks with RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive, about the company’s innovative electric vehicle chassis called a “skateboard” during Rivian’s public rollout of its new prototype vehicles in Normal, Ill. Electric vehicle startup Rivian says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price. The company has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting next year at its factory, a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Ill.

DETROIT >> Electric vehicle startup Rivian says it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.

The company has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting next year at its factory, a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian also is rolling out a pickup truck and an SUV for sale to consumers next year.

The company said Friday that investors in this round include Soros Fund Management, Coatue, Fidelity Management and Research, and Baron Capital Group. Amazon and hedge fund BlackRock have invested previously and also are part of this round, Rivian said.

The new investment won’t bring any more seats to the Rivian board, the company said.

In April of 2019, Ford invested a half-billion dollars into Rivian and said the companies would work jointly to develop electric vehicles. That deal was in addition to a $700 million investment from Amazon that was announced in February of 2019.

Most of Rivian’s operations are in San Jose and Irvine, California, but it also has a large engineering and administrative office near Detroit. The company employs about 2,300 people.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
Looking Back

Scroll Up