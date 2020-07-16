Calendar
SOFTBALL
Makua Ali’i
Wednesday
Hikina 17, Zen 16
Xpress 7, Na Kahuna 5
Lokahi 13, Golden Eagles 7
Aikane 17, Fat Katz 3
Action 10, Hui Ohana 0
Sportsmen 17, Na Pueo 5
Firehouse 12, Makules 10
Bad Company 33, Hawaiians 17
Waipio 16, Pearl Harbor 4
