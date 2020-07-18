Hawaiian Telcom hosting telehealth event

Hawaiian Telcom is hosting its first virtual Hawaiian Telcom University event for a general audience on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. The topic is telehealth, which has been growing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panelists will be Dr. Matthew Koenig, director of telehealth, The Queen’s Health Systems; Wendy Nakasone, vice president of consumer health solutions, Hawaii Medical Service Association; and Dr. James Lin, vice president of information technology, Hawaii Pacific Health.
To register for this free event, go to hawaiiantel.com/htu.
ON THE MOVE
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management has promoted David Ching, a financial adviser and certified financial planner in the firm’s wealth management office in Honolulu, to vice president. Ching has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2011.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of California and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business.
