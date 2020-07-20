Letters: Midnight liquor halt not fair to law-abiding bars; Mayoral job is too hefty for on-the—job training; Despite permit hurdles, people buying firearms

I have worked in the bar and restaurant industry for the last 17 years, 14 of those at the same location. I, along with my bosses and fellow staff, have diligently worked to abide by the restrictions placed upon us by state, local and federal government.

The system of placards publicly showing if a business is a good one, and yet before we could get our gold star and green card, we’re now being punished in a sweeping blanket condemnation against our industry by being forced to stop liquor sales at midnight, despite no corroborating evidence that we are at fault.

If there are bars violating the recommended guidelines, they should be shuttered, but officials need to work with us in the same way that we mutually work to reduce drunken driving and illegal sales to minors. Reward those who are doing a good job instead of instilling a death sentence on our entire industry.

Dean Carrico

Moiliili

Nonsensical to reopen schools during pandemic

Common sense would dictate that it would be foolish to open our public schools in the middle of a global pandemic.

The Hawaii Department of Education originally stated schools would not reopen unless an island (county) had zero new cases of COVID-19 in four weeks time.

Let’s hope our governor and the Department of Education have the common sense to keep our public schools closed until this pandemic is under control.

Richard Zarbetski

Waialua

Mixed messages, not clarity, spurring cases

No wonder our COVID numbers are rising. We are fed mixed messages every day. Open Kalakaua. Open Chinatown. Photos showing people without masks. Photos showing our leaders without masks.

Restaurant employees must wear masks, except for cooks and kitchen workers. Wear a mask.

Clarity leads to power. Clarity, please!

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

Integrity of mail-in ballot strongly questioned

I agree with all the previous reasons given as to why in-person voting is safer than mail-in balloting. It’s my understanding that this measure was passed in the state Legislature well before COVID-19.

It’s impossible to secure the integrity of this system. How many parents will decide to “help” their adult children vote or their elderly parents vote? I don’t want any part of this system. My biggest problem with the system is that if there was one measure that absolutely should have been put on the ballot, this is the one.

Matthew Ledet

McCully

Mayoral job is too hefty for on-the—job training

I see the allure of electing someone brand-new to politics to a position of power: We hope that person would come with fresh ideas, be receptive to new ideas, and wouldn’t be beholden to special interests. Let’s also be sure that whoever we elect has the experience to be able to get their job done with competence.

Running the City and County of Honolulu is no task for someone who needs training about how government operates. Just as I wouldn’t hire someone whose plumbing experience is YouTube videos to replace corroded pipes, I wouldn’t elect someone to a mayoral position who has no working experience of government.

A mayor who listens, comes in with the fresh ideas we need, and isn’t tied down by special interests is important, and so is being well-versed with the plumbing of our city and state government.

Brooke Jones

Puunui

Those who eschew safety go to back of care line

Those who ignore social distancing guidelines and choose not to wear a mask in public and catch COVID-19 shouldn’t get medical attention before those who have been wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing yet become infected with the virus.

Those who disregard safety protocols and are infected are putting undue stress on medical personnel and facilities. So to create some kind of fairness and justice, they should be moved to the back of the line to receive treatment, hopefully before it’s too late.

One of my neighbors said he never thought he’d see such a horrible situation that we are experiencing now; it’s like being in a Stephen King movie. And sadly, the villain is our leader! But in this film, we the actors can take action and have a say on how this movie ends.

Ed Stevens

Mililani

Despite permit hurdles, people buying firearms

Rather than argue the minutiae of Andrew Bates’ letter (“Police confronted with heavily armed public,” Star-Advertiser, July 13), he should take his own advice and go into a local gun store. There he will find that most its inventory has been sold to a public well aware of the civil unrest of recent times.

If he cares to dig deeper, he’ll find out that all recent purchasers of firearms have to wait two to three months to legally take possession of their property because of the Honolulu Police Department’s recently enacted appointments-only policy for firearms permitting and registration.

Despite that major hurdle toward firearms ownership, many first-time purchasers are buying whatever firearms are available.

Jon Chung

Manoa

With folks out, be ever more vigilant, not less

It’s obvious from news reports that corona-fatigue has set in, even as now it’s more important to double down on practicing good virus contagion hygiene. But I wonder if people are being careless of more than newly learned habits of wearing masks and social distancing?

Some lifestyle adjustments were easy and effective. Staying at home was so universally effective, it didn’t matter much if you washed your hands “often.” But now, how many people always wash their hands immediately after coming home from public spaces, and before and after having close contact with non-household members? What about isolating, touching, handling, washing clothing and socks?

Also, can we assume our family members are doing the “right things” all the time? We really don’t know, now that more are out and about, and not with us all the time.

Leslie Ozawa

Kaimuki

