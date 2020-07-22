Work continues overnight on 24-inch water main break in Hawaii Kai

The eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Towne Center and Koko Marina Shopping Center remain closed as Board of Water Supply crews conduct road repairs to broken 24-inch water main.

The westbound lanes of the highway will continue to be contra-flowed to allow for one traffic lane in each direction.

Motorists are advised to expect delays; consider using alternate routes where possible, such as Keahole Street or Lunalilo Home Road.

Crews have replaced the broken section of the main, but the new section can’t be placed into service until water quality testing is finished, which can take up to 24 hours to complete.

Water wagons have been placed at 6977 and 7005 Kalanianaole Highway for homes affected by the break. Customers with questions can call 271-8740.