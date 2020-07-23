No major local events scheduled.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Lokahi 14, Yankees 13
Xpress 18, Na Pueo 7
Makules 9, Hikina 6
Aikane 19, Bad Company 13
Action 17, Fat Katz 4
Na Kahuna 14, Pearl Harbor 8
Hui Ohana 15, Hawaians 10
Waipio 17, Sportsmen 7
Firehouse 7, Golden Eagles 6
