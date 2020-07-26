comscore Fallen tree closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fallen tree closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 am

Honolulu police have closed the Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway due to a fallen tree in the roadway.

Traffic is being turned around at Waokanana St.

Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway and the H-3 Freeway as alternate routes.

