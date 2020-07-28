First Hawaiian Bank to reopen 5 more branches on Monday

First Hawaiian Bank said today that next week it will reopen five additional branches — two on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island — that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These branches were selected based on customer needs and are part of the bank’s latest phase of its reopening plan.

This expands First Hawaiian’s network of open branches to 44 out of its 58 locations in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

Branches that will be reopening Monday are in Kahuku (Kahuku Sugar Mill Shopping Center, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway), Wahiawa (730 California Ave.), Kapaa, Kauai (4-1366 Kuhio Highway), Wailuku, Maui (27 Market St.) and Kealakekua, Hawaii ( 81-6626 Mamalahoa Highway).

These branches will operate Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m-4 p.m., and will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily. For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com/covid19.

Masks are required to be worn in all First Hawaiian branches and offices and customers are urged to comply with social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations available at each branch.