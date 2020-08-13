Off the News: Stirring the potluck at Honolulu Hale

This can’t be sitting well with Mayor Kirk Caldwell: The state had noted that an employee potluck at Honolulu Hale was “a potential transmission source” for a cluster of 11 cases of COVID-19.

In fact, the mayor’s staff responded right away, disputing that anyone attending the late July outdoor gathering had tested positive. Prepackaged food and social distancing made it safe, a city spokesman said. Still, the “Do Not Gather” rule now in effect means no more parties like it.

Coronavirus reaches inmates, officers

In the span of a week, Hawaii’s corrections system went from zero confirmed coronavirus cases here, to at least 27 — with mass testing ongoing this week with help from the National Guard. The positives include 16 inmates and seven corrections officers at Kalihi’s Oahu Community Corrections Center, and concern is growing about spread due to the confined circumstances.

It’s imperative to double-down on inmate and staff testing, as well as on deep-cleaning of facilities and physical distancing. Regarding the latter: Expect the Hawaii Supreme Court to again be asked to reduce the jail’s chronic overpopulation, which in April resulted in a process that released low-risk inmates early.