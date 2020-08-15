Hawaii counts 284 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 4,825

Hawaii health officials reported 284 new coronavirus cases today, yet another triple-digit increase that raises the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 4,825.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 273 on Oahu, seven in Maui County, and one each on Hawaii island and Kauai, according to the state Department of Health’s midday tally.

Officials said two previous cases on Hawaii island were removed from the statewide total due to “updated information.”

The statewide death toll since the start of the outbreak is now 40. Thirty-three deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 4,390 on Oahu, 213 in Maui County, 145 on Hawaii island, and 54 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

