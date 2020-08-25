Off the News: Made in Hawaii Festival, always open

Missed the Made in Hawaii Festival last weekend? Yes, it was online, including the livestream components with entertainment, demonstrations and all the rest that is familiar to fans of the annual face-to-face event.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that shoppers have not really missed access to the vendors, as the virtual sales platform will stay open for good (madeinhawaiifestival.com). That gives a lot that did not have a webstore a way to reach customers — from here and other spots on the planet.

A life lived with love and care

We rarely learn the names and stories of those in Hawaii who died from COVID-19.

But we know about Willie Tamaloa. The former Farrington High assistant football coach spent much of his life in the service of others. Working at the Institute for Human Services homeless shelter, a coach and mentor for kids, someone who “approached everything he did with love,” said a cousin, Tuli Tafai.

Tamaloa was only 36. He had so much more of life ahead of him. He reminds us that, at whatever age, every loss represents the devastating cost of COVID-19, and the urgency of the fight to stop it.