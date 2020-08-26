Hawaiian Electric extends disconnection moratorium

Hawaiian Electric has suspended service disconnections for nonpayment through Dec. 31.

The company, which previously had suspended disconnections through Sept. 1, is urging customers affected financially from COVID-19 to seek utility bill assistance from government and nonprofits, and to set up a payment arrangement plan.

The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday ordered utilities to extend the moratorium through the end of the year. Hawaiian Electric voluntarily suspended its collection efforts in March to ensure customers’ electric service would not be disrupted while many were staying home. The PUC subsequently ordered all utilities to suspend disconnections and Hawaiian Electric has since been following the commission’s orders.

The PUC said customers should continue paying their bills to the extent possible during this time and that customers ultimately will be responsible for paying utility service bills accrued during the suspension.

Hawaiian Electric said customers can take advantage of the company’s special payment arrangement plans to help keep past due balances manageable.

Go to www.hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to learn more about the interest-free plan options for residential and business customers. In addition, customers seeking bill assistance from the government and nonprofits can check on eligibility requirements by going to www.hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19 for a listing of programs.