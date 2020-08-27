WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces additonal $25 million for COVID-19 small business relief

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that the City and County of Honolulu will provide an additional $25 million for the city’s small business grant program started in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

”Let’s get real. We are at war. We’re on a war footing in fighting this virus,” Caldwell said. “The only way to win a war is by all of us working together. The federal government, the state government and the city government.”

Caldwell added that discussions are underway to add additional funds to the city’s grant program for individuals as well.

“We’ve got to figure out ways to energize our individual grant program … and we’re digging deeper to do exactly that,” he said.

Caldwell was joined during today’s media briefing by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, Gov. David Ige and Honolulu City Councilman Joey Manahan at at Kalakaua District Park in Kalihi, the site of a second day of mass COVID-19 testing on Oahu.

“Working with the mayor, we’re going to find a better way to manage the way people are being tested,” Gov. Ige said. “We do see the increasing number of cases. The reason we’re doing the shutdown is because we want to get the virus under control so we can begin the reopening process again.”

Caldwell said 10,821 people registered for testing yesterday and today.

The testing is being conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the State of Hawaii and the Surgeon General’s Office.

Watch the briefing via the video above or go to Mayor Caldwell’s Facebook page.