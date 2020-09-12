Letters: When you’re hiking alone, be careful; Tracers, enforcers, medical personnel; Conduct church services using remote technology

So we can now go hiking on mile-long trails, but only if we’re alone? Don’t get injured or lost, everyone. Good luck!

Rich Kilbey

Mililani

Get hospital ship, then open up to tourism

One thing I have learned these last two weeks is that very few people honored the stay-at-home order, and that our lockdowns are based on our health care system not being able to provide enough hospital beds if our daily cases run more than 250 per day for any length of time. In addition, we are devastating our economy.

So, how about this suggestion: Gov. David Ige should ask President Donald Trump for a hospital ship and more money for testing.

Then open everything to include tourists. We would have enough beds to handle whatever may come and, especially, we would have enough medical staff to handle the increase.

If local ohana cannot keep from congregating and the young cannot realize their gatherings are killing people, then so be it. Our economy would improve, and folks can get back to work.

We can only fight this beast against the public for so long.

Tommy Penrose

Waikiki

Tracers, enforcers, medical personnel

Why does it feel like our leaders seem more like deer in the headlights when managing actions to reduce COVID-19? Old leaders, new leaders: Will things change?

Published information is extensive on how other places have dealt with COVID-19; some better, some worse. But it seems like successful reductions and curve-flattening have been accomplished with the “three-legged stool” approach: Tracers, enforcers, medical personnel.

Tracers must have clear contact information based on testing and arrival data. Enforcers must be able to instantly isolate or penalize residents or nonresidents who are in violation to stop community spread. Medical personnel must have the staffing, personal protective equipment and support of the community.

Having only one or two legs of the stool just provides a wobbly place to sit while our shutdown conditions go on and on. The aloha spirit will come back, if we manage this correctly.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

Conduct church services using remote technology

I have heard many reports of COVID-19 clusters from funerals and church services. Why not hold these services virtually via Zoom? I recently lost my sister and her husband, both in California. The family decided to wait until it’s safe to hold a memorial service, but they are also considering a virtual funeral service via Zoom, and thus loved ones can attend from Hawaii, Japan, New Zealand and all over.

With church services via Zoom, members can listen and pray together or even set up private conversations with a clergy member. Such things as communion items could be sent by mail and the members could join in at the appropriate time. It’s not perfect, but so much safer for everyone.

Joan Navales

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter