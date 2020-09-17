WATCH LIVE: Hawaii public schools to start transition to ‘blended learning’ plans after fall break

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Gov. David Ige opened the briefing by expressing his sympathies for families and friends of the latest COVID-19 victims.

Pivoting to one of his top three priorities of reopening schools, he noted that today’s speakers would be announcing a set of guidelines developed by the state Department of Health that school leaders, both public and private, can use to safely reopen schools.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. David Ige will hold an online media briefing today at 10:30 a.m. from the Hawaii State Capitol to provide an update on COVID-19 guidance for schools.

Ige is scheduled to be joined by Hawaii Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Hawaii State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.

Watch the briefing above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.