Letters: Protect workers’ health in ‘resort bubbles’; Trump could change history by wearing mask; Immigrants should be citizens, pay taxes

I am concerned about the resort bubble concept (“Kauai gets OK to use resort bubbles for a limited reopening of tourism,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16). Primarily, I hope our legislators and employers put in safeguards for resort workers.

For full-time, part-time and casual employees, there should be significant hazardous duty pay and paid sick leave for both them and their family members if they contract the coronavirus. If future health issues develop as a result, they should be entitled to workers compensation. In the case of death due to coronavirus, regardless of pre-existing conditions, death benefits should be paid to surviving family members and dependents on a par with benefits provided for first responders.

Furthermore, what are the consequences regarding community spread, which will surely occur when these workers shop for food and supplies for their families?

The notion of a resort bubble seems to benefit the resort industry rather than smaller community businesses. We must never forget that no human life is expendable and that we will get through this with integrity, intelligence, aloha and each other.

Ellen Schomer

Hilo

Conditions aren’t right to bring back tourism

The number of COVID-19 cases, including COVID-related deaths, continues to rise in Hawaii.

For those government officials charged with the responsibility of protecting the health and well-being of the citizens of our state, it defies logic to resume tourism until this scourge is actually under control.

Clearly, it is hard to get a person to understand something when his means of income depends upon him not understanding.

Stann W. Reiziss

Kailua

Trump could change history by wearing mask

In the complicated and uncertain world of the president, a simple solution to save lives and the economy may yet be available. The future shape of our country and even the world may yet be altered forever by the single actions of one man. All it requires is for one individual to simply wear a mask.

There might still be enough time to potentially flatten the curve and reopen the economy and actually begin the long road to recovery in an atmosphere of harmony and cooperation.

He wouldn’t really even have to say a single word, but simply show by his actions that very deep down he cares. Furthermore, if he actually, unexpectedly, did man up and admit his mistakes or culpability, eat his words and confess to his common humanity with the rest of us, there may yet be a real, dependable road to redemption and normalcy.

All that would be needed to change the course of history is for just one man to wear a mask. But what are the odds of that?

Jim Nakata

Kaneohe

President said what he said about COVID-19

Noise fatigue has made us immune to President Donald Trump’s lies. When challenged, his responses are as predictable as his lying: It was just a joke, fake news, a hoax, or an evil Democratic socialist deep-state plot.

We have become accustomed to his insults as well. Insulting individuals is one thing. But insulting us all is another. Claiming he downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 to prevent panic, despite knowing its seriousness, insults all of us. He must think we are a nation of children who need to be spared the truth.

There is usually room for interpretation in what he says about anything. But in this case, it is a lie no matter the interpretation.

If he is telling the truth about what he knew, then he publicly lied to us. If he is lying about what he knew, then he lied. There is no squirming out of this one.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

Before voting, do your research on the issues

“He has such a nice smile.”

“I like the way she does her hair.”

“My nephew went to kindergarten with his cousin.”

“They brought in much more money than the other candidate.”

These are all reasons not to vote for a candidate.

The Nov. 3 election will be one of the most important elections in our time and will present many challenges. Know where the candidates stand on the issues. Realize that social media will be corrupted by foreign and domestic entities trying to sway opinion on both the right and the left. Research the issues, then vote.

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

Reviewing our lives for Day of Atonement

We walk around in the pool of our mistakes, doubts and fears. The sound of the shofar blowing awakens our perceptions and ideas as we stand in a puddle of deep reflection. The pool of reflection glistens at our feet, sparkling with the hope of who we wish to be.

As we approach the Day of Atonement (in the Jewish New Year) these internal pieces start moving back into place. We slowly, ever so slowly, begin to look at our lives in a new way. How can we fit the pieces of ourselves into new patterns and change who we are?

The shofar blasts again as nightfall settles on Yom Kippur. It is the signal for our final completion. On this sacred holiday, our souls have been cleansed, twisted, turned and pressed into the purest of human forms.

Sandra Z. Armstrong

Kailua

Immigrants should be citizens, pay taxes

Illegal immigration must be addressed and reduced or eliminated. Because the deportation of 15 million people is not feasible, amnesty is the answer.

However, conditions should be imposed, such as a $1,000 fine for every year they have been in the country illegally; a requirement to become an American citizen within six months, to obtain a Social Security number and begin paying taxes. This is what Americans do.

Assimilation must be demanded. Immigrants can keep their culture and language but in order to live in America, they must do their part to support the schools their children attend and the health care and public services and assistance they consume. That is what it means to be an American.

James Roller

Mililani

