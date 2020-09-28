Shark warning signs again posted at Kaimana Beach

Shark warning signs are still posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after yet another sighting this morning of sharks feeding on a school of fish in the area — which occurred over the weekend, as well.

Ocean Safety officials issued an alert shortly after 9 a.m. today, saying that a 4- to 5-foot shark was observed feeding on a school of fish about 20 to 30 yards from shore at Kaimana.

On Sunday, the warnings signs returned to Kaimana Beach after one to two sharks were confirmed feeding on a school of fish at the same distance.

This occurred just two days after shark warning signs were posted at Kaimana, as well, after lifeguards spotted a 4-to-5-foot shark about 40 yards offshore.

The sharks had also been observed in the area through much of last week due to the large bait ball of fish, officials said in an alert.