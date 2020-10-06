BOXING The Hawaii-born Barrientes twins remained unbeaten in winning their six-round featherweight boxing bouts in Los Angeles Saturday night. Angel Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Fernando Ibarra (2-4) and Chavez Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) decisioned Ivan Varela (3-4).

