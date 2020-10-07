Off the News: Kapolei City Hall closed to public; Regal movie theaters go dark, for now

Kapolei Satellite City Hall is closed for in-person service due to a customer service rep testing positive for COVID-19. While staff undergoes self-quarantine and the office gets a deep cleaning, customers with appointments will be contacted about service options. Plus, every service offered at the site can be done online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk.

The satellite, which also serves as one of the state’s Voter Service Centers, is slated to reopen Oct. 19 — 11 business days before the Nov. 3 general election, thereby cutting it close to meet Hawaii’s vote-by-mail requirement that centers open 10 business days prior to Election Day.

Regal movie theaters go dark, for now

It is, ironically, the movie “No Time to Die” that’s heralding a death knell for movie-theater chains such as Cineworld, which runs Regal Cinemas here.

Effective Thursday, all 536 Regal theaters in the U.S. will suspend operations indefinitely, due to the ongoing plunge in movie-going due to coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. Highly anticipated movies have been repeatedly delayed, such as the new James Bond film now postponed to 2021, worsening an already tough situation for theaters. Big-screen fans who’ve enjoyed watching movies at Regal venues such as Dole Cannery Square can only hope for the best.