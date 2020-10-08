‘Software issue’ stops opening of Zipperlane

Commuters driving into town from West and Central Oahu will not be able to use the Zipperlane today due to technical difficulties.

The state Department of Transportation announced in a tweet at 5:07 a.m. today that the Zipperlane would not be opening. Also remaining closed is the Nimitz contraflow lane, which is connected to the Zipperlane.

The DOT explained in a follow-up tweet that due to a “software issue” this morning, it was decided to halt the opening of the Zipperlane out of an abundance of caution.

No significant impact is anticipated due to lighter-than-normal morning peak traffic.